Here's how to celebrate an All-American Fourth of July
The Mohave County Fairgrounds Fourth of July Extravaganza and Valle Vista Golf Course celebration make for an action-packed Independence Day

The Mohave County Fairgrounds Fourth of July Extravaganza and Valle Vista Golf Course celebration make for an action-packed Independence Day. (Courtesy photo by JKR Photo AZ, file)

The Mohave County Fairgrounds Fourth of July Extravaganza and Valle Vista Golf Course celebration make for an action-packed Independence Day. (Courtesy photo by JKR Photo AZ, file)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – While people don’t always party for Election Day like they did in the early years of the United States, come the Fourth of July, the country’s cup runneth over with barbecues, cold drinks and, of course, fireworks.

This year’s Fourth of July Extravaganza from 4 – 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., will have all of the above and more.

The Oldskool band will be at the fairgrounds all day providing live music. Chillin’ on Beale has set up an impressive car show, said Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods.

“There are going to be 40 hand-picked cars by invitation only,” he said. “All of them are different, there’s not like 12 Mustangs. Every one of them are different from makes, models and years.”

Kingman Fire Department’s Frog, the first engine owned by KFD, will be at the show, as will an electric racecar and a “brand new” Model T.

If wanting to get more involved in the day’s activities, attendees can enter the pie-eating contest. This year, kids ages 1-2 will also be able to participate. Parents, bring your cameras.

“That’s a photo opportunity,” Woods said.

There will also be a watermelon-eating contest and a ladies frying pan toss. According to Woods, the latter comes from a northeastern practice of ladies throwing frying pans at their husbands and being judged for distance and accuracy. That can’t be done at the fairgrounds, however, ladies will be able to throw aluminum frying pans at targets. Should they choose, they can dress those targets up with photos of ex-significant others.

“The lady that won it last year was 95 pounds soaking wet,” Woods said. “She threw an 8-inch, cast-iron frying pan 65 feet so hard that it broke in half. It’s a hoot, it’s a lot of fun.”

Other contests include horseshoe and corn hole tournaments. There will also be sack and three-legged races. Councilwoman Deana Nelson has chosen to be brave and will sit in the dunk tank this year. Woods says other councilmembers are still more than welcome to participate.

If looking to get soaked on your own terms, you’re in luck, as there will be waterslides for the public’s enjoyment. KFD will once again host the beer keg tug of war. Other fireman-type contests are also in the works.

There will be five food vendors and plenty to drink, Woods said. The fireworks show will begin after dark, or right around 9 p.m.

Those who live in the area of the Valle Vista Golf Course, 9686 Concho Drive, will have plenty of opportunities to make the most of Independence Day, too. Along with a golf tournament that begins at 8 a.m., 50/50 tickets can be purchased from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

An All American Meal will be served from 11 a.m. until last call at 5:45 p.m. Kids games will be available from 4 – 7 p.m.., and there will be a cake walk at 5 p.m. and the 50/50 drawing at 6 p.m. The fireworks celebration will begin after dark.

“It’s going to be good, wholesome fun,” Woods said. “Everything is rated G, it’s just going to be a place where you can bring your kids, grandkids. And you’re guaranteed to get dirty, sweaty and sticky, especially if you’re in the pie or watermelon-eating contest.”

