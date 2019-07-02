Horoscopes | July 3, 2019

Birthdays: Olivia Munn, 39; Andrea Barber, 43; Tom Cruise, 57; Montel Williams, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try to remain consistent, or withhold your plan until you are ready to take action. An argument will break out if you are misleading or deceptive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look around you, visit someone you respect or get busy researching something you want to pursue. Say less, do more.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for ingenious ways to put your plans in motion without overspending. If you can make do with what you’ve got, it will impress someone who has an interest in what you are trying to achieve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus on partnerships, what others are doing and if you want to be a part of something that has a risk factor. Do what works best for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Channel your energy into personal growth and expanding your knowledge and spiritual awareness. Love who you are and those who treat you well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your intuition guide you, and your common sense will kick in to ensure you do what’s best. Helping others is great, but don’t forget to take care of your needs as well.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak up and avoid getting involved in something that could lead to overspending or a personal change you don’t want. It’s up to you to set your boundaries and to make sure everyone knows what those boundaries are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Say little and do a lot. Today is about accomplishment, not arguing with someone over trivial matters that are not going to change the way you think.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Taking care of business will put your mind at ease and help you plan for the future. Talk to an expert to verify a critical decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you love. The decisions you make need to be compatible with the people you live with if you want to avoid problems.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give up on someone or something important to you. Look at the pros and cons, and you’ll come up with a workable solution that will bring you closer to someone you value.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts and feelings, and be willing to listen to what others have to say as well. The outcome will allow you to move forward without regret.