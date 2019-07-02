OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 03
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution

Indivisible Kingman speakers were local activists who all have their own “passion projects,” and are now united under one progressive umbrella. (Photo by Agata Popeda)

Indivisible Kingman speakers were local activists who all have their own “passion projects,” and are now united under one progressive umbrella. (Photo by Agata Popeda)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Indivisible Kingman was dormant for a while, but the small and noisy crowd that showed up for its reactivation on Monday night proves that local progressive spirits are strong.

The event was put together by Democrat J’aime Morgaine, and even though the club considers itself nonpartisan, it is motivated by need to resist the current administration on both national and local levels.

Morgaine procured Indivisible Arizona State Organizer Tricia Sauer to come and speak about the future plans for Arizona progressives. Sauer said there are 6,000 Indivisible clubs across the nation. There are 140 clubs in Arizona itself, 40 of them active on a daily basis.

Other event speakers were local activists who all have their own “passion projects” and are united under one progressive umbrella.

For Sarah Ferry, it is her Green Recycling Program. Ferry has a lot of good ideas on how to manage Kingman’s garbage better, cheaper and safer for the planet.

For Christine Meisenheimer, it’s the Kingman Area Literacy Program that works with children and adults alike to improve their reading comprehension through regular reading sessions at Mohave County Library in Kingman.

photo

Sarah Ferry (left) and J'aime Morgaine. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Encouraged by the success of Mohave Pride last month, Courtney Kroenke came to speak about her “And Then Initiative,” a project to support young LGBTQ community members who lack resources.

“We’ve just submitted the application to become a nonprofit corporation,” Kroenke said excitedly, promising more fun events in the future.

Did you know there is a pet cemetery in Boulder City?

“Exactly my point,” Michelle Drumheller who is putting together The Howdy Kingman Guidebook, a comprehensive guide to the area by subject and interest. Some of its finds are hilariously surprising.

Mark Nisski represented Kingman Freethinkers, a group interested in developing a political party of secular people to build a society relying on science and reason. Trecia Christophersson came to speak about KADE (Kingman Area Diversity Endeavor project), and Stanfield Major introduced his idea to unite loners into a community through potluck dinners (The Potluck Project).

Music teacher Susan Collins spoke about the challenges of our school system (Save Our Schools project), and congressional candidate Delina DiSanto had a chance to introduce herself to Kingmanites.

All those projects are listed and connected via Judith Danvers’ www.AZResist.org, which covers social justice and progressive politics across Arizona.

According to Morgaine, this is the beginning of a progressive revolution in Mohave County.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Democrats trying to make inroads in ‘Red’ county
Mohave Pride Festival at Metcalfe Park Saturday
Mine operator trades for Fountain Head Mine hoping for gold, silver, and base metals
Board of Supervisors hear neighbors argue against garage
Supervisors to proclaim ‘Economic Development Week’ in Mohave County

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News