Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution

KINGMAN – Indivisible Kingman was dormant for a while, but the small and noisy crowd that showed up for its reactivation on Monday night proves that local progressive spirits are strong.

The event was put together by Democrat J’aime Morgaine, and even though the club considers itself nonpartisan, it is motivated by need to resist the current administration on both national and local levels.

Morgaine procured Indivisible Arizona State Organizer Tricia Sauer to come and speak about the future plans for Arizona progressives. Sauer said there are 6,000 Indivisible clubs across the nation. There are 140 clubs in Arizona itself, 40 of them active on a daily basis.

Other event speakers were local activists who all have their own “passion projects” and are united under one progressive umbrella.

For Sarah Ferry, it is her Green Recycling Program. Ferry has a lot of good ideas on how to manage Kingman’s garbage better, cheaper and safer for the planet.

For Christine Meisenheimer, it’s the Kingman Area Literacy Program that works with children and adults alike to improve their reading comprehension through regular reading sessions at Mohave County Library in Kingman.

Encouraged by the success of Mohave Pride last month, Courtney Kroenke came to speak about her “And Then Initiative,” a project to support young LGBTQ community members who lack resources.

“We’ve just submitted the application to become a nonprofit corporation,” Kroenke said excitedly, promising more fun events in the future.

Did you know there is a pet cemetery in Boulder City?

“Exactly my point,” Michelle Drumheller who is putting together The Howdy Kingman Guidebook, a comprehensive guide to the area by subject and interest. Some of its finds are hilariously surprising.

Mark Nisski represented Kingman Freethinkers, a group interested in developing a political party of secular people to build a society relying on science and reason. Trecia Christophersson came to speak about KADE (Kingman Area Diversity Endeavor project), and Stanfield Major introduced his idea to unite loners into a community through potluck dinners (The Potluck Project).

Music teacher Susan Collins spoke about the challenges of our school system (Save Our Schools project), and congressional candidate Delina DiSanto had a chance to introduce herself to Kingmanites.



All those projects are listed and connected via Judith Danvers’ www.AZResist.org, which covers social justice and progressive politics across Arizona.

According to Morgaine, this is the beginning of a progressive revolution in Mohave County.