Letter | Bye Bye Birdie
I’m so happy I went to the Beale Street Theater’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” on June 22. It was both outstanding and astounding! I had no idea that Kingman has such an amazing level of talent as seen in the show. In fact, I honestly don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a live performance more than this one.
Compliments to Kingman Center of the Arts Executive Director Kristina Michelson, and Bye Bye Birdie Director Matt Hecht for taking on such an ambitious project. The play was flawless with an amazing cast and crew. The lighting, sound, sets, and costumes were remarkable. And, the orchestra was fantastic.
Most of all, the acting, singing, and dancing were exceptional. Every member of the cast played their roles with amazing precision, talent, heart, and humor.
It’s truly wonderful that we now have live theater in Kingman. Many thanks to the Kingman Center of the Arts for bringing more art-related events and activities to our community. I hope everyone reading this will make a point of going to the KCA website and donating to their efforts, including renovation of the historic theater on Beale Street.
To quote Picasso, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” Thank you KCA and Beale Street Theater for lifting our spirits and making our community more vibrant and exiting.
I can’t wait for the next production!
