Wed, July 03

Obituary | Linda Bunker

Originally Published: July 2, 2019 5:39 p.m.

Linda Bunker, age 74, passed away peacefully May 8, 2019 from complications following a stroke a few days prior.

She is survived by her daughter; Amy Stetser of White Hills, Arizona.

Born as Linda Lou Long on March 31, 1945 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Linda grew up in Strasburg, Pennsylvania with her parents Cleo and Lewis E. Long, who are both now deceased. Linda graduated from Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania as a Registered Nurse.

She married Roy E. Bunker on Sept. 3, 1966, and the two moved to New Jersey and lived in Westville, then Franklinville, until they retired to White Hills, Arizona in 2010. Linda and Roy were married for 51 years when Roy passed away in September 2017.

Linda loved to read, frequently finishing a book a day, and then enjoyed exchanging books with her friends. Linda also like to bird watch and always made sure the neighborhood hummingbirds were well fed.

In keeping with her nursing roots, Linda spent her final years taking care of her mother, Cleo, who passed in March 2017 and her husband, Roy.

Linda was buried with her husband Roy at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona is handling the arrangements.

