Obituary Notice | Calvin Richard Candaux
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 5:40 p.m.
Calvin Richard Candaux (Smith), 66, of Peach Springs, Arizona, was born Jan. 6, 1953 in Winslow, Arizona and passed away June 22, 2019 in Hackberry, Arizona.
