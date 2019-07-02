Phoenix suburb approves tax breaks for Google data center
PHOENIX — A Phoenix suburb has agreed to give Google a property tax break of $16 million over 25 years for it to bring a data center to the city.
The Arizona Republic reports the Mesa City Council approved a development agreement Monday for Google to build the $1 billion facility.
The facility is planned on 187 acres (76 hectares) of farmland north of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Google expects to start construction within the next five years, building 250,000 square feet (23,200 square feet) by July 2025.
It expects to build 750,000 square feet (about 70,700 square meters) by July 2029.
The city estimates that Google facility would contribute $61 million in tax revenue over the 25 years.
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Suffock Avenue structure fire deemed suspicious
- Mohave 911
- Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Gallery
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*