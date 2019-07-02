Phoenix suburb approves tax breaks for Google data center

PHOENIX — A Phoenix suburb has agreed to give Google a property tax break of $16 million over 25 years for it to bring a data center to the city.

The Arizona Republic reports the Mesa City Council approved a development agreement Monday for Google to build the $1 billion facility.

The facility is planned on 187 acres (76 hectares) of farmland north of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Google expects to start construction within the next five years, building 250,000 square feet (23,200 square feet) by July 2025.

It expects to build 750,000 square feet (about 70,700 square meters) by July 2029.

The city estimates that Google facility would contribute $61 million in tax revenue over the 25 years.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com