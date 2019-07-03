OFFERS
Celebrate responsibly this July 4 or celebrate in jail

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and the Western AZ DUI Task Force will take a strong stance against impaired driving this Independence Day weekend. (Photo courtesy MCSO Division of Boating Safety)

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Fourth of July may be a time for celebration, but patriots who fail to do so responsibly could, ironically, lose their freedom if choosing to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Western AZ DUI Task Force will have a strong presence on the roadways this Independence Day weekend. The Kingman Police Department urges community members not to drive if they drink and to designate a sober driver.

KPD wrote in a press release that anyone arrested for DUI drugs or alcohol will go to jail and have their vehicle impounded. The average cost of a DUI offense, the department noted, is around $10,000.

According to 2017 statistics from the Arizona Department of Transportation, 32% of driving fatalities in Arizona were alcohol related. In Mohave County, there were 12 fatal crashes that resulted in 13 people killed, and 137 injured in the 184 reported alcohol-related crashes.

“The penalties for impaired driving in Arizona are severe and include mandatory jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving license or privilege to drive, vehicle impoundment for 30 days and other expenses,” the department wrote.

Basically, “Drive Hammered, Get Nailed.”

“The Kingman Police Department wants to remind those that choose to drink to use a designated driver,” KPD wrote. “If you suspect an impaired driver please contact law enforcement.

Those who think they can escape the extra DUI enforcement by heading to Arizona waterways are mistaken.

The weekend of July 5 – 7 will see the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety participate in Operation Dry Water. The operation is a national campaign that aims to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes and fatalities.

There were 494 arrests made nationwide in 2018 for boating under the influence.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety reminds everyone to Boat Safe, Boat Smart, Boat Sober, and to Wear a Life Jacket,” the division wrote in a press release.

Information provided by KPD and MCSO

