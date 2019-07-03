Discounted trash pickup starts July 8
KINGMAN – The Kingman Sanitation Department and Clean City Commission are again offering the discounted, quarterly trash cleanup, this time for the last three weeks of the month starting July 8.
The special pickup is available to residential customers within city limits. Starting July 8, residents within city limits can contact the Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (option 1) or the Public Works Department at 928-692-3115 to request an extra pickup for a discounted fee of $3.
Requests made before July 8 or after July 31 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per 5 cubic yards. Sanitation service must be activated for those looking to take advantage of the cleanup, and there is a limit of one special trash pickup per residential property.
The City will not accept the following items: concrete, brick dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals or other hazardous waste; and refrigerators or air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Obituary
- Suffock Avenue structure fire deemed suspicious
- Mohave 911
- Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*