OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 04
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Discounted trash pickup starts July 8

Residential customers within city limits can take advantage of the quarterly, discounted trash cleanup from July 8 through July 31. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Residential customers within city limits can take advantage of the quarterly, discounted trash cleanup from July 8 through July 31. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Sanitation Department and Clean City Commission are again offering the discounted, quarterly trash cleanup, this time for the last three weeks of the month starting July 8.

The special pickup is available to residential customers within city limits. Starting July 8, residents within city limits can contact the Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (option 1) or the Public Works Department at 928-692-3115 to request an extra pickup for a discounted fee of $3.

Requests made before July 8 or after July 31 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per 5 cubic yards. Sanitation service must be activated for those looking to take advantage of the cleanup, and there is a limit of one special trash pickup per residential property.

The City will not accept the following items: concrete, brick dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals or other hazardous waste; and refrigerators or air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City offers special discounted trash pickup for October
Kingman trash cleanup set for July
Cleanup event ends Friday
City offers trash haul special
City offering January $3 special trash haul cleanup

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News