Discounted trash pickup starts July 8

KINGMAN – The Kingman Sanitation Department and Clean City Commission are again offering the discounted, quarterly trash cleanup, this time for the last three weeks of the month starting July 8.

The special pickup is available to residential customers within city limits. Starting July 8, residents within city limits can contact the Kingman Water Department at 928-753-5561 (option 1) or the Public Works Department at 928-692-3115 to request an extra pickup for a discounted fee of $3.

Requests made before July 8 or after July 31 will be billed at the normal rate of $15 per 5 cubic yards. Sanitation service must be activated for those looking to take advantage of the cleanup, and there is a limit of one special trash pickup per residential property.

The City will not accept the following items: concrete, brick dirt, rock or gravel; tires; batteries, motor oil, paint, lawn or pool chemicals or other hazardous waste; and refrigerators or air conditioners unless cooling compressors or coils are removed.

Information provided by the City of Kingman