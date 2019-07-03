OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 04
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free swim day highlights City’s upcoming events

The UK International Soccer Camp will return to Centennial Park starting Monday, July 8. (Daily Miner file photo)

The UK International Soccer Camp will return to Centennial Park starting Monday, July 8. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department has some big events in the works for the coming days, including free swim day Thursday, July 4.

Independence Day will see free swim day at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St., and Grandview Pool, 324 Gold St. Free swim hours are from 1 – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 8 marks the beginning of the weeklong UK International Soccer Camp taking place at Centennial Park.

“This camp brings in coaches from Great Britain and all over Western Europe to share their unique worldview experiences on soccer to our kids,” explained Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth in an email. “Registrations are through the roof this summer and with the renewed interest of the World Cup finals, soccer is as hot as ever in the U.S.”

Mighty Mud Mania at Firefighters Memorial Park, 2201 Detroit Ave., will return Thursday, July 11. The mud-bound obstacle course will be free to the public and open to all ages. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Then on Friday, July 12, the City will host its next “Float-in Movie” at Centennial Pool. The movie, which has yet to be determined, will begin at about 8:15 p.m., and entry is $3 per person. However, Fruhwirth cautions that the event usually sells out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive when pool doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information on any of the above events, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-692-3133.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Swim or sweat, plenty to do before Fourth of July fireworks
Dentist provides free swimming
Kingman Parks and Recreation has just the activity for adults and children alike
Kingman Photo: Summertime is Swim Time
Events calendar | July 1 - July 7

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News