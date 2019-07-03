Free swim day highlights City’s upcoming events

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department has some big events in the works for the coming days, including free swim day Thursday, July 4.

Independence Day will see free swim day at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St., and Grandview Pool, 324 Gold St. Free swim hours are from 1 – 4 p.m.

Monday, July 8 marks the beginning of the weeklong UK International Soccer Camp taking place at Centennial Park.

“This camp brings in coaches from Great Britain and all over Western Europe to share their unique worldview experiences on soccer to our kids,” explained Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth in an email. “Registrations are through the roof this summer and with the renewed interest of the World Cup finals, soccer is as hot as ever in the U.S.”

Mighty Mud Mania at Firefighters Memorial Park, 2201 Detroit Ave., will return Thursday, July 11. The mud-bound obstacle course will be free to the public and open to all ages. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Then on Friday, July 12, the City will host its next “Float-in Movie” at Centennial Pool. The movie, which has yet to be determined, will begin at about 8:15 p.m., and entry is $3 per person. However, Fruhwirth cautions that the event usually sells out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive when pool doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information on any of the above events, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-692-3133.

Information provided by the City of Kingman