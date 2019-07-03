Game and fish department unveils new Fish and Boat AZ map

KINGMAN – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has debuted its new edition of the Fish and Boat AZ map, which is now filled with all kinds of need-to-know information for anglers.

Fish and Boat AZ gives driving directions from the user’s door to the ramp at which they want to launch. It also offers fishing reports and forecasts, stocking information and bag limits. Locations of marinas, pump-out stations, license dealers, fishing docks, life jacket loaner stations, and certified fish scales are also included in the map.

“This is a significant upgrade to the previous Fish and Boat AZ map,” AZGFD statewide sportfish program manager Andy Clark said in a press release. “Take a quick look around at this map and you’ll see it’s one of the most valuable resources any Arizona angler can have at their fingertips.”

To view the map, head to https://fishandboataz.azgfd.com/app/. The interactive search tool on the map can be used to find individual waters, and fishers can even filter locations by the species of fish they’re after. Anglers can also filter by watercraft regulations and more.

When a user has the map displayed on their mobile device, they can click “Add to home screen” to create a shortcut.

In other game and fish news, extra catfish have been stocked into Lynx Lake, Dead Horse Ranch State Park, City and Santa Fe Reservoirs, Frances Short Pond and Scott Reservoir. Bonus trout were added to Lower Lake Mary, Kaibab Lake, Woodland Reservoir and Goldwater Lake. Those extra fish come courtesy of AZGFD’s “Have a reel fun summer” campaign.

Purchase of a license can also now be done online by going to https://fishaz.azgfd.com/license-info/.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department