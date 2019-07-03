OFFERS
Thu, July 04
Local church seeks community’s help for necessary roofing project

Kingdom of God Baptist Church is turning to the community for help for a vital roofing project. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Kingdom of God Baptist Church is turning to the community for help for a vital roofing project. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 3, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingdom of God Baptist Church is seeking the community’s help in purchasing a new roof and air conditioner.

The church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, has been informed by its insurance company that if new shingles aren’t on the roof by the end of July, the insurance will be canceled. As AC units must be removed before re-shingling can take place, the church hopes to get a new air conditioning unit installed at the same time as the other work.

“We are a small church of approximately 100 members, half of which are on fixed incomes, the other half mostly struggling families,” the church wrote. “While we have managed to save a small amount of money for emergencies, our needs of a new roof and air conditioner far exceed what we can manage. We are humbly asking for your help.”

The project’s GoFundMe page lists a goal of $10,000, of which only $175 has been received. To view the page or donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/roof-and-air-conditioner-fund-for-church.

Information provided by Kingdom of God Baptist Church

