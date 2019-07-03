Local church seeks community’s help for necessary roofing project
KINGMAN – The Kingdom of God Baptist Church is seeking the community’s help in purchasing a new roof and air conditioner.
The church, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, has been informed by its insurance company that if new shingles aren’t on the roof by the end of July, the insurance will be canceled. As AC units must be removed before re-shingling can take place, the church hopes to get a new air conditioning unit installed at the same time as the other work.
“We are a small church of approximately 100 members, half of which are on fixed incomes, the other half mostly struggling families,” the church wrote. “While we have managed to save a small amount of money for emergencies, our needs of a new roof and air conditioner far exceed what we can manage. We are humbly asking for your help.”
The project’s GoFundMe page lists a goal of $10,000, of which only $175 has been received. To view the page or donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/roof-and-air-conditioner-fund-for-church.
Information provided by Kingdom of God Baptist Church
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Obituary
- Suffock Avenue structure fire deemed suspicious
- Mohave 911
- Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*