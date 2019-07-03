Maricopa County building reopens after 2-day closure
PHOENIX – The main administration building of the state’s most populous county has reopened after being closed two days because of a power outage caused by a deadly electrical fire in downtown Phoenix.
Maricopa County spokesman Fields Moseley said the administration building reopened as planned Wednesday, and Arizona Public Service Co. officials earlier said power was also fully restored to the Phoenix Municipal Building and the Phoenix Convention Center South.
A fourth building, the Wells Fargo office tower, remained without power but APS said it planned to install generators “as a temporary solution until permanent repairs can be made”
One APS worker was killed and another injured in the Sunday night fire in an underground electrical vault as they performed maintenance work.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
