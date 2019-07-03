ANALYSIS | Is Martha McSally in trouble?

KINGMAN – Sen. Martha McSally is facing a potential primary opponent within her party, who is another staunch Trump supporter and a skincare company executive in Daniel McCarthy.

McSally was appointed to her seat in early 2019 after losing a 2018 Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. In 2020, she will face another Democratic challenger, retired astronaut Mark Kelly. A challenger in the primaries would only slow her down.

According to POLITICO, the former fighter pilot kicked off “a flurry of efforts to protect her at the highest levels of the Republican Party.”

Since her appointment to the Senate, McSally has shown some independence from the administration, speaking to Trump privately about his attacks on the late Sen. John McCain and calling for an investigation into reports that the White House asked for a warship named after McCain to be moved out of the president’s view during a trip to Japan.

However, with McCarthy on the horizon, McSally called Washington for help. Soon, a random tweet from President Trump arrived.

“A brave former fighter jet pilot and warrior, Senator Martha McSally of Arizona has done an outstanding job in D.C., and is fully supportive of our agenda – she is with us all the way,” Trump wrote. “Martha is strong on Crime and Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military and Vets. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

McCarthy, described by the Arizona Republic as “a political unknown” although “involved in party politics in his legislative district for years,” is not discouraged by Trump’s tweet and is still thinking about running.