Rants and Raves | July 4, 2019

New revenue sources: Property taxes may be an option for raising revenue for Kingman, but let’s protect the lower-income folks and only tax houses that are above the median, not average, current cost of housing and make the tax progressive starting there.

New revenue sources: I know Kingman needs money for roads and other projects. I just don’t want to hurt those who cannot afford more costs. Groceries could be taxed as long as staples like rice and beans, produce, dairy and meat were exempt.



Local democrats trying to make inroads into Red county: Yes!

We’re losing the war on trash: I can’t express in 40 words how I think the City’s decision to remove all the recycling bins is an epoch fail for our future Earth. As a die-hard recycler, it’s appalling, it’s a step backwards. Enormous disappointment.

Keep the Electoral College and hold back the liberals: So what you’re saying is, liberalism is the enemy. How shallow a thought!

Electoral College: It’s straight out of the Bible! I was so startled when I found it. Bravo, our Founding Fathers! Don’t remember exactly where but it’s in one of the books of the law. Read your Bible and find it yourself!

Border patrol head resigns over uproar about “migrant?” children: Say you invite four people to dinner; eight actually show up. You do what you can to accomodate double the invites. Suddenly 500 more show up. You have a crisis – not enough food, bathrooms, chairs and tables. GET IT?

Pierce Ferry accident: How many accidents and deaths are we going to have at this intersection. It is always caused by the foreign driver not stopping on Pierce Ferry Road and not reading the signs. Don’t let them on our highways.

Rule of Law: Yes, we need to be on our guard as many of us watch our “rule of law” slipping away. For instance, allowing illegals in to our country, bestowing on them rights that were intended for U.S. citizens only. Scary!

Lottery winner: Congratulations to whomever you are. I just know I didn’t win.

High court keeps citizenship question off census for now: Having worked for the Census Bureau off and on over 30 years; we had to take an oath that we would not ask citizenship questions. Ridiculous then; more ridiculous now!

Edible marijuana concerns: At a time when we have an administration in Washington D.C. that wants to roll back safety regulations and FDA, I would prefer such scrutiny over the safety of the food we eat, water we drink, and air we breathe.

Mining uranium threatens our lives: Thank you, Editorial Board, for standing up for the safety of our communities, and opposing the unbridled greed and callousness of some of our county supervisors. Buster Johnson, if you want uranium mining, let’s start with YOUR backyard!

Rule of Law: It is so good to see Republicans for the Rule of Law defending our Constitution and what it stands for. Let’s all remember on this Fourth of July what we are celebrating!

There is too much information on background checks: If you can’t pass a background check, you should not be able to purchase a deadly weapon, period! Sounds like this person has something to hide. I prefer to save my sympathies for the innocent victims of gun violence!