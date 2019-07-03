Rants and Raves | July 5, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Imaginary sky dweller: I have to agree with this letter. It’s up to the individual to deal with problems in life, not some imaginary sky dweller. Why would any god ignore starving children and world-wide suffering?

Let the Trump investigations go: Right on Judith. All that is left is to imprison those on the left that instigated this mess.

Sex ed: It’s a big enough challenge for schools to teach reading with comprehension, properly spoken and written English, and math, that includes financial understanding and responsibility. Those skills produced America’s greatest generation. Those should be primary goals for government-funded education.

Frank Tapia (obituary): was indeed a special person. One of many nice people I met after moving to Kingman. Frank had a beautiful smile, and heart to match. Rest in peace, Frank.

Rule of law: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Freedom is possibly less than two years away if we don’t make some changes. Neither party seems to care about the people.

Kudos to Rep. Regina Cobb: State Representative Regina Cobb is a light in the darkness of what is Arizona politics. I am not a Republican or democrat but I support her 100%. Thank you Regina!

Like old pals, Trump, Putin make light of election meddling: If Donald Trump would read a little Russian history he would find out what Putin and his totalitarian state are all about. Donald would have to ease up on the toilet tweeting for awhile so that probably won’t happen.

Kudos for Cobb and Rancho Sante Fe Interchange: Finally, the Rancho Sante Fe interchange (RSFI)! Great value can be achieved but cannot see much value in Kingman Crossing. The plan has a road that goes to the newer hospital from RSFI. Why is Kingman Crossing needed?

Life of a Mohave County burro: We sure miss the family of burros in Crystal Beach that the sheriff round up. Your family members on the BHC parkway must be rounded up for their own safety, they have never learned the rules of the road.