Event Calendar | Friday, July 5 , 2019
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.
TODAY
First Friday Picnic in the Park
6 – 9 p.m. Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Picnic games, music, balloon toss, potato sack races, three-legged races, corn hole and more.
SATURDAY
Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 580-595-0770 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.
