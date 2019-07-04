Horoscopes | July 5, 2019
Birthdays: Megan Rapinoe, 34; Dave Haywood, 37; Edie Falco, 56; Huey Lewis, 69.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sign up for something educational, motivational or physically challenging. Being active and spending time with people who make you think and encourage you to do your best will lead to positive personal changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you start complaining about someone, you are likely to end up being criticized for being insensitive. Make your actions count, and your generosity and kindheartedness will prevail.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put some muscle behind your ideas, and bring about a change that will be impressive. Collaborating with someone who challenges and inspires you will bring good results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You don’t have to make promises, but using compliments will get others to pitch in and help. Save your energy for personal purposes, like fitness and self-improvement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let generosity be your downfall. Set an entertainment budget, and take only that much cash with you when you go out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Before you agree to get involved in a joint venture, look at the logistics behind the proposal being offered. An opportunity is only useful if you get something in return.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider how others treat you before you offer too much of your time, talent or services. Make a change or a move because you want to, not because someone is strong-arming you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to what you want, and you won’t end up annoyed that you let someone take advantage of you. Trust in your judgment, and follow your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Before you decide to offer information that may be exaggerated or based on speculation, you should consider the consequences. Stick to the truth, and avoid a misunderstanding.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take time to put personal changes into place. Make the most of your day by spending time with the people you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Draw a line when it comes to people who drag you down. Make what you want and what you’ll do clear.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make plans with someone you love. A physical change will take place if you strive to live a healthier lifestyle.
