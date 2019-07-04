OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 05
Weather  92.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman students learn a wide range of topics in sex education

While students learn receive sex education, one of the topics covered is contraceptives. (Photo by BetteDavisEyes at English Wikipedia [Public domain])

While students learn receive sex education, one of the topics covered is contraceptives. (Photo by BetteDavisEyes at English Wikipedia [Public domain])

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona State Board of Education decided to leave the rules on sex education as is, and students in Kingman learn about the topic through the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The state board decided during its June 24 meeting when Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale and allies of the Gay, Straight Education Network wanted to have “abnormal, deviate or unusual sexual acts and practices” wording removed and replaced with sex education instruction must be “medically and scientifically accurate” to leave things just as they were.

Kingman Unified School District students learn about changes that will occur to their bodies and about safe sex. Students at KUSD start learning about changes to the body in fifth grade.

Jeri Wolsey, assistant superintendent, said at some of the schools, students will watch a video about physical changes the body is going to go through. Parents can opt in to sit in and watch what their student is learning, or they have the option to opt out their student from participating.

“In fifth-grade you get a bag with products like soap, shampoo and deodorant,” Wolsey said.

Students in eighth- and ninth-grade go through an eight days of presentations from the Mohave County Public Health Department. Boys and girls are separated when they learn about sex education. Parents are also welcomed to participate during these presentations.

Some of the topics the county covers is self-esteem, family values, sexually transmitted diseases/infections, abstinence and contraceptive products, decision making and more.

At Kingman Academy of Learning, students receive the information when they are in the eighth-grade.

“I believe the program is effective because the students are in an environment where they feel safe and are not afraid to ask a question,” said Susan Chan, KAOL executive director. “The presenters from the health department are good with our students making this a win-win situation.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

It’s time to talk to teens about sex
Teen pregnancies in Arizona are on the decline
Praying In School Still Allowed When Student Led
County students attend Governor’s Youth Leadership Day
Students have many options with year-old Cambridge program

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News