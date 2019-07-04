Kingman students learn a wide range of topics in sex education

KINGMAN – The Arizona State Board of Education decided to leave the rules on sex education as is, and students in Kingman learn about the topic through the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The state board decided during its June 24 meeting when Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale and allies of the Gay, Straight Education Network wanted to have “abnormal, deviate or unusual sexual acts and practices” wording removed and replaced with sex education instruction must be “medically and scientifically accurate” to leave things just as they were.

Kingman Unified School District students learn about changes that will occur to their bodies and about safe sex. Students at KUSD start learning about changes to the body in fifth grade.

Jeri Wolsey, assistant superintendent, said at some of the schools, students will watch a video about physical changes the body is going to go through. Parents can opt in to sit in and watch what their student is learning, or they have the option to opt out their student from participating.

“In fifth-grade you get a bag with products like soap, shampoo and deodorant,” Wolsey said.

Students in eighth- and ninth-grade go through an eight days of presentations from the Mohave County Public Health Department. Boys and girls are separated when they learn about sex education. Parents are also welcomed to participate during these presentations.

Some of the topics the county covers is self-esteem, family values, sexually transmitted diseases/infections, abstinence and contraceptive products, decision making and more.

At Kingman Academy of Learning, students receive the information when they are in the eighth-grade.

“I believe the program is effective because the students are in an environment where they feel safe and are not afraid to ask a question,” said Susan Chan, KAOL executive director. “The presenters from the health department are good with our students making this a win-win situation.”