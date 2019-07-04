Kingman students learn a wide range of topics in sex education
KINGMAN – The Arizona State Board of Education decided to leave the rules on sex education as is, and students in Kingman learn about the topic through the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The state board decided during its June 24 meeting when Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale and allies of the Gay, Straight Education Network wanted to have “abnormal, deviate or unusual sexual acts and practices” wording removed and replaced with sex education instruction must be “medically and scientifically accurate” to leave things just as they were.
Kingman Unified School District students learn about changes that will occur to their bodies and about safe sex. Students at KUSD start learning about changes to the body in fifth grade.
Jeri Wolsey, assistant superintendent, said at some of the schools, students will watch a video about physical changes the body is going to go through. Parents can opt in to sit in and watch what their student is learning, or they have the option to opt out their student from participating.
“In fifth-grade you get a bag with products like soap, shampoo and deodorant,” Wolsey said.
Students in eighth- and ninth-grade go through an eight days of presentations from the Mohave County Public Health Department. Boys and girls are separated when they learn about sex education. Parents are also welcomed to participate during these presentations.
Some of the topics the county covers is self-esteem, family values, sexually transmitted diseases/infections, abstinence and contraceptive products, decision making and more.
At Kingman Academy of Learning, students receive the information when they are in the eighth-grade.
“I believe the program is effective because the students are in an environment where they feel safe and are not afraid to ask a question,” said Susan Chan, KAOL executive director. “The presenters from the health department are good with our students making this a win-win situation.”
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Chinese National killed in Wednesday collision at Pierce Ferry Road
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- When it comes to counting burros, there’s plenty of finger-pointing
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*