KUSD changes electronic devices policy for students

Kingman Unified School District Governing Board unanimously voted to adopt new portable electronic devices in school policy during its July 2 meeting. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 4, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District has changed its policy for student’s use of portable electronic devices. The policy now clearly states that students can use there devices for school work.

“Our old policy wasn’t specific. It was students can bring their own devices to school,” Jeri Wolsey, assistant superintendent said. “It was kind of open ended.”

They could have them for assignments, homework and any specific purposes stated by the teacher.

“In order to preserve and respect classroom instruction, electronic devices may only be used in a classroom environment where teachers give explicit permission for use,” Wolsey read the policy.

Students traveling during sporting events or class field trips, will also have to abide by this new policy. If students are caught using an electronic device that is not being used for education purposes, a first warning will be given and the device will be asked to put away, on a second offense the device will be sent to the office, and for a third a parent has to come and pick it up.

Teachers asked for a more strict policy because it was a distraction during class time and a committee was formed to draft up a policy to use.

Lee Williams High School teacher, Ron Bahre, addressed the KUSD Governing Board, with various statistics about cellphone usage in classrooms. He mentioned studies about students starting in the 10th grade with no signs of ADHD and that as seniors the majority of the students had symptoms of ADHD.

He also cited a survey that said 34% of teachers were distracted by student cellphone usage in the classroom, and that they have to stop instruction because students were talking on the phone.

“We’ve got to stop and start going with the new policy that you guys have that’s in the works,” Bahre said.

The board approved the new policy during its July 2 school board meeting.

