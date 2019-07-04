OFFERS
Learn about disease management and other health topics at KRMC’s health expo Wednesday

Kingman Regional Medical Center is hosting a Health Expo and Open House at its Hualapai campus Wednesday, July 10. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 4, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Medical Regional Center is bringing health to the area during its Health Expo and Open House from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

The health expo will feature community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of local residents. The health expo will offer selected free health screenings, including complete blood count tests, HIV testing and skin checks.

Attendees will get tips on various health topics like disease management, nutrition, maintaining a healthy weight, sleep, physical activity and vision.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Hualapai campus. The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

3801 Santa Rosa Dr, Kingman, AZ 86401

