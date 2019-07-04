Mohave County Public Health hosts free immunization clinics every Wednesday
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Health is holding walk in immunization clinics every Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. and by appointment from 1-4 p.m.
Additional clinic times have been added from 8-11 a.m. July 12, July 19 and July 26.
All clinics for the Kingman area are at 700 W. Beale St. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian. Parents or guardians must bring the child’s immunization records and insurance card.
Children ages 0-18 are eligible for the clinic and at no cost to the family. If children are covered by Access or private insurance, parents are asked to bring the insurance card.
An immunization intake form and questionnaire are needed for the appointment and can be found online at https://bit.ly/328ZMfp under the immunization program subhead. For more information, call 928-753-0714.
Information provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health
