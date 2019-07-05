OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 06
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

LA-area man killed in accident wreck on Colorado River

Bullhead City (Google Map)

Bullhead City (Google Map)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 5:45 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, say a 56-year-old Los Angeles-area man was killed when his personal watercraft crashed into rocks on the Nevada side of the Colorado River.

Police on Friday identified the man killed Thursday as Claro Jose Ponciano of San Fernando Valley and said his 16-year-old granddaughter was discharged from a hospital after being treated for unspecified injuries.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Five Operating Under the Influence arrests were made over weekend
Accidents mar Laughlin River Run
Accidents mar Laughlin River Run
Accidents mar Laughlin River Run
Holiday weekend is deadly

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News