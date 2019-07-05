LA-area man killed in accident wreck on Colorado River
Originally Published: July 5, 2019 5:45 p.m.
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, say a 56-year-old Los Angeles-area man was killed when his personal watercraft crashed into rocks on the Nevada side of the Colorado River.
Police on Friday identified the man killed Thursday as Claro Jose Ponciano of San Fernando Valley and said his 16-year-old granddaughter was discharged from a hospital after being treated for unspecified injuries.
