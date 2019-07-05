Mohave County Most Wanted | July 3, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Andrew Oscar Aspa
DOB: 12/11/1978 White Male 5-10 180 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 felony
Warrant: 06/18/2019
Jacob Wesley Scott
DOB: 12/12/1986 White Male 6-1 145 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/Use meth, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/19/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Timothy Scott Davison
Offense: Theft of means of transport x2, Class 4 Felony; Unlaw use of means of transp x3, Class 6 Felony; Misconduct involving weapons, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 10/16/2018 Capture: 07/01/2019
Manuel Steve Flores
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 11/29/2016 Capture: 06/27/2019
John Earl Grizzell Jr.
Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony; Resist arrest – physical force, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/10/2019 Capture: 07/02/2019
Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr.
Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated; Theft of means of transport, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/01/2019 Capture: 06/01/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- When it comes to counting burros, there’s plenty of finger-pointing
- ‘She’s our hero’ says mother of Kingman veteran
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*