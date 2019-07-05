OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | July 3, 2019

Originally Published: July 5, 2019 5:23 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Andrew Oscar Aspa (MCSO)

Andrew Oscar Aspa

DOB: 12/11/1978 White Male 5-10 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 felony

Warrant: 06/18/2019

photo

Jacob Wesley Scott (MCSO)

Jacob Wesley Scott

DOB: 12/12/1986 White Male 6-1 145 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/Use meth, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/19/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Timothy Scott Davison (MCSO)

Timothy Scott Davison

Offense: Theft of means of transport x2, Class 4 Felony; Unlaw use of means of transp x3, Class 6 Felony; Misconduct involving weapons, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 10/16/2018 Capture: 07/01/2019

photo

Manuel Steve Flores (MCSO)

Manuel Steve Flores

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 11/29/2016 Capture: 06/27/2019

photo

John Earl Grizzell Jr. (MCSO)

John Earl Grizzell Jr.

Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony; Resist arrest – physical force, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/10/2019 Capture: 07/02/2019

photo

Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr. (MCSO)

Ramon Trevino Ortiz Jr.

Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Undesignated; Theft of means of transport, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/01/2019 Capture: 06/01/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

