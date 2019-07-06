OFFERS
$31 million, 16-year project list open for discussion by airport commission

Mitigation of the dross site at the Kingman Airport is included in the revised capital improvement plan for the airport. The dross stems from the smelting down of military aircraft after World War II. (Daily Miner file photo)

Mitigation of the dross site at the Kingman Airport is included in the revised capital improvement plan for the airport. The dross stems from the smelting down of military aircraft after World War II. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss the revised project list for the airport’s capital improvement plan at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will begin with reports from business park and airport staff. Old business will see commissioners discuss the airport website.

The commission will then move to discuss the revised 16-year CIP grant project list, which includes Taxiway B reconstruction, the dross site, and airside drainage. Staff will report on a recent meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding that list. Possible action could follow that discussion.

Also to be provided at Monday’s meeting are an overview of the history of avigation easements, and a report on the accomplishments at the airport over the past 11 months.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

