$31 million, 16-year project list open for discussion by airport commission
KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will discuss the revised project list for the airport’s capital improvement plan at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Monday, July 8 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
The meeting will begin with reports from business park and airport staff. Old business will see commissioners discuss the airport website.
The commission will then move to discuss the revised 16-year CIP grant project list, which includes Taxiway B reconstruction, the dross site, and airside drainage. Staff will report on a recent meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding that list. Possible action could follow that discussion.
Also to be provided at Monday’s meeting are an overview of the history of avigation easements, and a report on the accomplishments at the airport over the past 11 months.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*