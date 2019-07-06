Events Calendar | July 7 - July 13
TODAY
Hualapai Mountain Craft Fair
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, recreation area one. The craft fair is every first Sunday of the month until August. Free and open to the public. 928-681-700.
MONDAY
Taco Dinner
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Kingman Chophouse, 1851 Kino Ave. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Kingman Search and Rescue taco dinner to go toward purchase of new equipment, gear and training. Door prizes. Tickets $10.
WEDNESDAY
KRMC Health Expo & Open House
4:30–7 p.m. Kingman Regional Medical Center – Hualapai Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. Free and open to the public with refreshments. 928-263-3873.
THURSDAY
Mighty Mud Mania
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fire Fighters Memorial Park, 2201 Detroit Ave. Slip and slosh through a mud obstacle course. The champion and runner-up in each age division is awarded a Mud Mania T-shirt and the champion will also receive a Mud Mania Trophy. 928-757-7919
Upcycled Book Purses
6 – 8 p.m. Mohave County Library-Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. Make a purse from a discarded book. All supplies provided and class is free. Ages 18 and older. 928-692-2665.
FRIDAY
AZGFD Wildlife Series: Desert Tortoises
6–7:15 p.m. Mohave County Library – Kingman branch, 3269 N. Burbank St. The program is part of the Summer Wildlife Series. Arizona Game & Fish will be teaching attendees about this gentle giant of the desert. Free for all ages. Limited space and seating. 928-692-2665.
SATURDAY
Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.org.
