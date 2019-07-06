Fourth of July Extravaganza
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 7:26 p.m.
KINGMAN – Several hundred people experienced a patriotic-filled Independence Day at the Fourth of July Extravaganza in the afternoon at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Later, the fairgrounds was surrounded as folks took in the fireworks show presented by the City of Kingman.
Photos by Lauren Van Schijndel/Daily Miner
Photo Gallery
Fourth of July Extravaganza 2019
