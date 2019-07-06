OFFERS
Horoscopes | July 7, 2019

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 7:14 p.m.

Birthdays: Michelle Kwan, 39; Berenice Bejo, 43; Shelley Duvall, 70; Ringo Starr, 79.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something that makes you happy and helps you look your best. Expand your interests, and make new friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A difference you aren’t too happy about will end up being to your benefit. Go about your business, and let situations unfold naturally.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be realistic about what you can achieve, and head for the finish line. It’s OK to dream big, but not at the expense of falling short altogether.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Invite people over or plan a social event that includes people you find stimulating. Update your appearance or reconnect with someone you haven’t seen in a long time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of money matters. Put your energy where it counts or brings you the highest return.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to the facts, and express your concerns with honesty and integrity. A gathering will impact the way you think.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and suggest doing something that will make those around you feel better, not worse. Revise your resume.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in something you’ve never experienced. Attend an event that will spark your imagination and bring you in contact with people who have as much to offer as you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional incident can cost you a friendship with someone you thought you could trust. Refrain from using personal information if you don’t want someone to use it against you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will bring you closer to someone you love. Include the people you care about most in formulating plans that will alter the way you move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the big picture, and make decisions based on long-term effects. Words and choices matter, and mistakes waste valuable time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Size up situations, the cost involved and the facts that substantiate moving forward before you take a chance on something that is based on a rumor. Don’t let your feelings for someone lead you in a direction that isn’t good for you.

