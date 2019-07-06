Inexperienced Arizona drivers face, create obstacles

Kids look forward to being behind the wheel of a car from an early age. As they grow older and develop a sense of personal responsibility and sound motor skills necessary to operate a vehicle, the hope is that they will drive safely and be mindful of others on the road.

Unfortunately, a recent study conducted by WalletHub found that what is hoped for is not always the reality. The study found that Arizona is the fourth worst state for teen drivers in 2019.

WalletHub found that Arizona has a safety rank for teen drivers of 39 out of 50, with 1 being the best. That category takes into account things like teen driver fatalities, vehicle miles traveled per capita, traffic indiscipline which speaks to incidents arising from poor behavior like phone use or speeding, quality of roads and driving schools per capita.

Arizona also received the following less-than-stellar scores, with “1” being the best and “25” being the average: 40th in teen DUIs per population; 44th in the presence of distracted driving/texting while driving laws; and 49th in premium increases after adding a teen driver to a parent’s policy. Arizona’s scores for the average cost of car repairs and vehicle miles traveled per capita were better than average. The state’s quality of roads came in at average.

Experience

Voicing his opinion on the study’s findings through WalletHub was Gary P. Sullivan, an assistant professor of risk management at Mercyhurst University.

“Lack of experience with handling a vehicle,” Sullivan said when asked by WalletHub of the biggest risk teen drivers encounter. “Teens will acquire basic skills such as proper acceleration, braking and turning. However, they need time in the driver’s seat to learn how to handle wet or snow covered roads at highway speeds. They need to understand how to navigate in urban, busy traffic.”

Sullivan also had tips for how to minimize the cost of adding a teen onto an insurance plan. He said parents should encourage their children to get behind the wheel whenever possible while they have their driver’s permit to help them become comfortable. Soon-to-be license holders can also complete a formal driver’s education course and be given “incentives” to drive safely.

“The rule in my house when I was growing up and is now if you get your driver’s license then have an at-fault accident which results in increased premiums, then you have to pay the difference,” he wrote for the study.

In Arizona, it seems some of the main issues for teen drivers even once they become familiarized with driving are being distracted, and worse, driving under the influence.

Distracted driving in Kingman

Officer Dan Spivey with Kingman Police Department’s traffic unit said often times officers can’t tell the age of a person until face-to-face contact is made. And while plenty of older folks get stopped by law enforcement, Spivey said KPD does also stop a lot of teenage and early-20s drivers.

One of the biggest issues facing Kingman’s teen drivers, and really all Kingman drivers according to Spivey, is distracted driving. The City does have in effect a hands-free ordinance, but even that has led to some confusion. Spivey explained the misconception that the ordinance means a driver can have a phone in their hand as long as they’re not using it.



“That’s incorrect,” he said. “The ordinance pertains to it being in your hand at any time. Unfortunately, we’ve found that a lot of folks are not aware of that at all ages.”

He added that distractions for new drivers are everywhere, both inside and outside of the vehicle. Those distractions, in Spivey’s opinion, are the biggest dangers to teen drivers.

“Anything that distracts them from what’s truly important, what’s on the roadway,” he said.

A simple tip from KPD? Don’t multitask while driving.

“If you’re going to be on the roadway, there’s a time for doing other things. The road is not it, the road is not that place. If you can wait or pull over, that’s the recommended suggestion. Don’t try to multitask going down the road and put yourself or other people at risk.”

Spivey also spoke to the high rates of teen DUIs found in the WalletHub study. He noted that Arizona has some of the toughest DUI laws in the country. Arizona is a zero-tolerance state, which means drivers having any alcohol in their system could run into trouble.

For teens, it can be even more confusing.

“Sometimes we’ll stop underage drivers and they have the misconception in their mind because they’re thinking .08, but they’re under 21,” he said. “The tolerance level is zero.”

Another problem KPD is seeing with local teen and slightly-older drivers? Illicit drug use, or being under the influence of illicit drugs from marijuana to meth and heroin, while behind the wheel. Inexperience paired with being impaired means the potential for a fatality or serious injury greatly increases, Spivey said.

“That’s leading to a potential tragedy,” he said, also noting how the marijuana laws of surrounding states make it even easier for teens and others to obtain the drug before taking it back into Arizona, which is illegal.