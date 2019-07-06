Miner Editorial | World War I is worth remembering … and respecting
Hardly, if at all, taught in schools, World War I seems to take a backseat to World War II and other, more recent conflicts in which the United States has played a part. The word “unfortunate,” doesn’t quite cut it when speaking to the lack of attention the war receives, and the lack of appreciation going out to those who sacrificed by serving during that time.
While it is again unfortunate, or perhaps downright neglectful, that the World War I Monument at Mohave County Superior Court remained in a state of disrepair for decades, Kingman and Mohave County once again are showing appreciation for the monument and the sacrifices of those who served.
The effort, however, was spearheaded by the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities, and not by the City or county. That such an organization would take it upon themselves, with the help of contributing community members, businesses and more, to complete such a project deserves recognition and thanks.
More than $34,000 was raised from people all throughout the county and beyond. Thank you, contributors.
Devil Dog Charities and the community have helped to renew a sense of pride that comes with having such a unique monument in our area. The Daily Miner Editorial Board appreciates what those efforts mean to the community, and further hopes that the City of Kingman and Mohave County will keep an eye on Doughboy, Sailor and the replica of the machine gun “Potato Digger” in the interest of keeping the monument in the restored state it now sits.
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*