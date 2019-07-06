Miner Editorial | World War I is worth remembering … and respecting

Hardly, if at all, taught in schools, World War I seems to take a backseat to World War II and other, more recent conflicts in which the United States has played a part. The word “unfortunate,” doesn’t quite cut it when speaking to the lack of attention the war receives, and the lack of appreciation going out to those who sacrificed by serving during that time.

While it is again unfortunate, or perhaps downright neglectful, that the World War I Monument at Mohave County Superior Court remained in a state of disrepair for decades, Kingman and Mohave County once again are showing appreciation for the monument and the sacrifices of those who served.

The effort, however, was spearheaded by the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities, and not by the City or county. That such an organization would take it upon themselves, with the help of contributing community members, businesses and more, to complete such a project deserves recognition and thanks.

More than $34,000 was raised from people all throughout the county and beyond. Thank you, contributors.

Devil Dog Charities and the community have helped to renew a sense of pride that comes with having such a unique monument in our area. The Daily Miner Editorial Board appreciates what those efforts mean to the community, and further hopes that the City of Kingman and Mohave County will keep an eye on Doughboy, Sailor and the replica of the machine gun “Potato Digger” in the interest of keeping the monument in the restored state it now sits.