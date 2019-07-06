New bus hub for KART considered by City transit commission

KINGMAN – The Transit Advisory Commission will begin discussing the possibility of constructing a new transit hub during its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 8 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Following a report from the transit superintendent, commissioners will continue considering a short-range transit plan. The City has received a $150,000 grant for the plan, which will cover 80% of the cost. The City will cover the remaining 20%.

County participation in Kingman Area Regional Transit’s Yellow Route will also be discussed. Commissioners have spoken with the county, which has requested additional information such as past funding provided by the county and contributions the City would now be looking for.

The last item on the agenda deals with the possibility of building a new transit hub. Grants are available for buses, bus shelters, bus pullouts, new transit facility designs, facility expansions and new transit facilities.

Information provided by the City of Kingman