New bus hub for KART considered by City transit commission
KINGMAN – The Transit Advisory Commission will begin discussing the possibility of constructing a new transit hub during its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 8 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Following a report from the transit superintendent, commissioners will continue considering a short-range transit plan. The City has received a $150,000 grant for the plan, which will cover 80% of the cost. The City will cover the remaining 20%.
County participation in Kingman Area Regional Transit’s Yellow Route will also be discussed. Commissioners have spoken with the county, which has requested additional information such as past funding provided by the county and contributions the City would now be looking for.
The last item on the agenda deals with the possibility of building a new transit hub. Grants are available for buses, bus shelters, bus pullouts, new transit facility designs, facility expansions and new transit facilities.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*