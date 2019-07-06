New Mohave Community College president takes over making college a ‘visible partner’

KINGMAN – Dr. Stacy Klippenstein has officially started his position of Mohave Community College president.

Before his position even started, he reached out to local communities. He held several meetings with the college administrative team, attended a City of Kingman Council Commission Workshop, and began setting up meetings with local elected officials, business and education leaders and community groups.

“I want to learn as much as I can from people in the communities we serve,” Klippenstein said. “MCC has a great team that’s providing high quality higher education and career training, and I want to ensure we continue to meet student and community needs while enhancing services when and where possible.”

Klippenstein looks forward to creating partnerships with those who want to help students, support the regional workforce and economic development. He had a discussion with Mayor Jen Miles during a City commission workshop.

“We both are extremely excited to have MCC engaged in economic development,” he said. “Likewise, I had a nice conversation with Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter about workforce development and potential manufacturing growth.”

While meeting with Kingman elected officials he said he learned that everyone is extremely passionate about Kingman and what it offers to this region of Arizona. He also discovered that elected officials understand the positive impact MCC has on the community, including economic development and a talented workforce.



As he continues his first few days as MCC president, Klippenstein will meet with community members, education leaders and businesses. He plans to engage with all groups to ensure MCC is doing what it needs to do to make Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Colorado City “economic engines” for the county and western Arizona.

“They need to know that MCC has the tools to produce a talent pipeline, but we need to know where we can improve,” Klippenstein said. “Good open dialogue is always a good place to start.”

Klippenstein sees education as a vital cog in the wheel of success. He believes education is key to helping students achieve career success and improve their lifetime earnings potential, and an educated workforce helps drive economic growth for a community.

When asked how would MCC work with other members in the community to better the Kingman area?, he said the college needs to be a visible partner, whether it be on chamber or hospital boards, involved in economic development, offering affordable education, or connecting with the local high schools to offer dual enrollment programs to help students achieve academic goals.

“As we have over the past 48 years, we need to remain a center for community enrichment, corporate training, career and technical training, and transfer education,” Klippenstein said.