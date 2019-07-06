Obituary | Edna Heggstrom

Edna Heggstrom was born April 9, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and passed away June 23, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Edna was proceeded in death by her husband; Gerald “Bear” Heggstrom, daughter; Amelia Ruth Wilkens, mother; Amelia Tackett, and stepfather; John Tackett.

Edna is survived by her children; Michael D. Gunnett, Toni Childers, Rochelle Heggstrom, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Edna was a devoted wife and loving mother. She will forever be remembered for her loving and caring personality and will truly be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 500 Stowell Ave., in Kingman, Arizona.