OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 06
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Edna Heggstrom

Edna Heggstrom

Edna Heggstrom

Originally Published: July 6, 2019 3:39 p.m.

Edna Heggstrom was born April 9, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and passed away June 23, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Edna was proceeded in death by her husband; Gerald “Bear” Heggstrom, daughter; Amelia Ruth Wilkens, mother; Amelia Tackett, and stepfather; John Tackett.

Edna is survived by her children; Michael D. Gunnett, Toni Childers, Rochelle Heggstrom, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Edna was a devoted wife and loving mother. She will forever be remembered for her loving and caring personality and will truly be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 500 Stowell Ave., in Kingman, Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News