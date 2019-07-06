Obituary | Edna Heggstrom
Edna Heggstrom was born April 9, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan and passed away June 23, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona. Edna was proceeded in death by her husband; Gerald “Bear” Heggstrom, daughter; Amelia Ruth Wilkens, mother; Amelia Tackett, and stepfather; John Tackett.
Edna is survived by her children; Michael D. Gunnett, Toni Childers, Rochelle Heggstrom, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Edna was a devoted wife and loving mother. She will forever be remembered for her loving and caring personality and will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 500 Stowell Ave., in Kingman, Arizona.
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- When it comes to counting burros, there’s plenty of finger-pointing
- ‘She’s our hero’ says mother of Kingman veteran
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: