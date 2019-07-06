Obituary | George Thomas (Tom) Hale

George Thomas (Tom) Hale of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. George was born March 8, 1942 to George and Mildred Hale in St. Louis, Missouri. Tom was preceded into death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters. George is survived by his loving wife of 21 years; Judith A. Hale (McCoy), two brothers, one sister, one son, one stepson, one stepdaughter and son-in-law, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom served our country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy; he was a Vietnam veteran and retired naval officer. He was a member of Mensa, an organization of people who are above the 98 percentile in IQ testing. Tom had a passion for learning and teaching, earning himself his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree in Science Education. Tom enjoyed off-roading and sharing Arizona with family and friends, often ending up at the Top of The World in Golden Valley.

Tom chose to donate his body to science in the end to help others. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.