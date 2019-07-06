Obituary | George Thomas (Tom) Hale
George Thomas (Tom) Hale of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. George was born March 8, 1942 to George and Mildred Hale in St. Louis, Missouri. Tom was preceded into death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters. George is survived by his loving wife of 21 years; Judith A. Hale (McCoy), two brothers, one sister, one son, one stepson, one stepdaughter and son-in-law, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom served our country for 20 years in the U.S. Navy; he was a Vietnam veteran and retired naval officer. He was a member of Mensa, an organization of people who are above the 98 percentile in IQ testing. Tom had a passion for learning and teaching, earning himself his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree in Science Education. Tom enjoyed off-roading and sharing Arizona with family and friends, often ending up at the Top of The World in Golden Valley.
Tom chose to donate his body to science in the end to help others. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- When it comes to counting burros, there’s plenty of finger-pointing
- ‘She’s our hero’ says mother of Kingman veteran
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Gerald Richardson found guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: