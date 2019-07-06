Obituary | Patricia Anne Gnodle

Patricia Anne Gnodle

09/29/37 - 04/18/19

Our beautiful mother, Patricia Anne Gnodle, has finally gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 18, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Patricia was born Patricia Anne Sandor on Sept. 29, 1937 in Piqua, Ohio to Louis and Marie Sandor.

She married Joseph Richard Gnodle in 1958 and they moved to California. She had three children; David, Diana and Dennis. She spent most of her professional life working for Keenan & Associates, Inc. in Torrance, California for many years. She retired from Keenan in 1992 as Vice President of the Information Systems Department. She then moved to Kingman, Arizona, where she had several different jobs, volunteered in the community and made many friends.

She was very proud of her commitment as a Stephen Minister and touched the lives of many people. She loved to dance, laugh, play games and enjoyed her life in Kingman.

She is survived by her children; David Gnodle (Cecelia), Diana Roupoli (Lou), Dennis Gnodle, stepdaughter; Kathy Keresty English (Mark), her siblings; Phyllis Smith, Kathy Rouse (Don), Robert Sandor (Sarah), Christine Sandor (Bev), brother-In-law; David Buresh, longtime friend; Gary Melland, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; Louis and Marie Sandor, sister; Mary Lynn Buresh, and son-in-law; Joe Keresty.

Heartfelt thanks to her close friend; Marjorie Breer Snell, the many caregivers at White Cliffs Memory Care, Living Waters Hospice, and Susan Crews, private caregiver.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 12, 2019, at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409.