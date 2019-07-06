OFFERS
State reps, senator to appear at Republican meetings

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 6, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – First week of the month, as usual, will kick off with a series of Republican meetings, this time dominated by Arizona’s District 5 legislative team.

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) will be joined by State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City).

The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Borrelli, Cobb and Biasiucci at noon, Monday, July 8 at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The same team of guests will attend the Kingman Republican Women monthly general meeting scheduled for noon, Tuesday, July 9 at the same location.

Mohave Republican Forum will have Borrelli (and possibly Cobb) over at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Leo Biasiucci is less known in Kingman than in his native Lake Havasu City where he was involved for years. In 2017, he was named among the city’s top 30 under 40 years of age.

He started his political career running as Green Party candidate, which now he explains as a consequence of being new to politics.

“The moment he realized that his core beliefs were in line with the Republican Party, he became a proud Republican and has never looked back since,” his website informs.

“The state’s given me so much,” he told The Arizona Capitol Times in January of this year. “The city’s given me so much, the county. So, it’s always been a dream of mine to give back.”

