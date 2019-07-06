Upcoming ADOT projects could slow travel on I-40 east near Flagstaff
PHOENIX – An Arizona Department of Transportation project beginning Monday, July 8, will improve the bridge deck and pavement and widen on- and off-ramps at the Interstate 40 Bellemont/Transwestern Road interchange 13 miles west of Flagstaff.
Drivers on I-40 can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit overnights during this work, which is scheduled to be complete by year’s end.
Two overnight closures of I-40 under the Bellemont/Transwestern Road bridge (Exit 185) will be scheduled for late July. During these closures, I-40 traffic will use the Bellemont/Transwestern Road off- and on-ramps and Transwestern Road will be closed at the bridge.
An eight-day closure of Transwestern Road at the interchange will be needed in early fall.
During closures, drivers who ordinarily would use the Bellemont/Transwestern Road interchange can use the I-40 interchanges at Parks and A-1 Mountain Boulevard.
Advance notice will be given with the dates of closures.
To learn more about this project, please visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the North Central District.
