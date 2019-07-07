OFFERS
Arches National Park receives certification for dark skies

Arches National Park in southern Utah is now certified as an International Dark Sky Park. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:21 p.m.

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Arches National Park in southern Utah is now certified as an International Dark Sky Park.

The National Park Service and the International Dark-Sky Association said in a joint announcement Friday that the designation recognizes the park's "quality night skies and a commitment to protecting and sharing natural darkness."

Steps taken by park officials to receive the designation include replacing light fixtures with fully-shielded bulbs to minimize glare and light emissions.

According to the announcement, the designation will help Arches grow astronomy programs and encourages astronomy-based tourism in nearby communities.

The designation will be celebrated Sept. 21 during a ceremony and star party at the newly completed Panorama Point stargazing area within the park.

Canyonlands National Park and Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments already have international dark sky park certifications.

