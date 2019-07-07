OFFERS
Council gives go ahead to team with state tourism office to bring visitors

City staff has received approval to apply for the Arizona Office of Tourism’s Rural Marketing Cooperative program, which aims to increase and return visitation to places like Kingman. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

City staff has received approval to apply for the Arizona Office of Tourism's Rural Marketing Cooperative program, which aims to increase and return visitation to places like Kingman. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – With the exception of one item, City Council’s business at Tuesday’s meeting was addressed under the consent agenda and passed in a single motion.

The following actions under the consent agenda were taken by Council Tuesday:

The mayor received approval from Council to sign off on documents and certifications for the submittal of an application for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant. The grant would be used for the Rancho Santa Fe interchange project. The maximum that could be awarded is $25 million. Of the $46 million project, $26 million is, for now, unfunded. The other $20 million comes from the state.

Also approved was an Arizona Office of Tourism Rural Marketing Cooperative program, which is designed to increase visitation, return visitation and visitor spending. The campaign runs from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020. The program utilizes a media plan entailing online, print, outdoor and AOT publications. The Arizona Office of Tourism covers half the cost of marketing campaigns, and Kingman’s contribution is capped at $50,000.

Mayor Jen Miles and City Attorney Carl Cooper received authorization to sign two High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant awards. The first is for just less than $26,000, and the second about $85,500. Those funds will be used for the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team facility.

Council approved the purchase of two vehicles for the Kingman Fire Department, a two-wheel drive Chevy Tahoe special service package and a four-wheel drive Chevy Tahoe special service package. The fiscal impact is around $72,500.

The only item addressed under new business Tuesday was a request for a conditional use permit to allow automobile sales at 3527 N. Essco St. The CUP was unanimously approved by Council.

