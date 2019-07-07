OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 08
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Grassroots committee not in support of KUSD’s $35 million bond
Committee would support an $18 million bond

Donna Pederson tells the KUSD board the downtown community wants their elementary school back. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Donna Pederson tells the KUSD board the downtown community wants their elementary school back. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Although the topic of Palo Christi was not scheduled to be on the agenda for Kingman Unified School District’s school board meeting, people from the community revisited the topic during call to the public.

Their main concern is that they are not in agreement with the board’s decision to ask voters for a bond in the amount of $35 million.

The committee wrote a letter stating different suggestions the board should make regarding the bond that includes the refurbishment of Palo Christi and La Senita schools, HVAC upgrades, a key fob system, 10 new buses, and HVAC renovation at three schools from a two-pipe system to a four-pipe system.

The letter stated that the committee was in support of the bond when it was first mentioned that it would be $18 million. Now that it went up to $35 million they are not in support. The committee would support an $18 million bond that would cover the refurbishment of Palo Christi and La Senita.

“Our group cannot support a bond for that amount. We would also encourage the board to consider a bond amount of $21 million, which would cover the immediate costs of Palo Christi and La Senita, and the cost of the fob system and 10 new buses,” the committee stated in the letter to the board.

The $21 million recommended amount would leave out the HVAC upgrades that would go throughout the district and the HVAC renovations to three schools; Manzanita, Kingman Middle and La Senita, which would take them from a two-pipe system to a four-pipe system. The committee also recommended for the board to form a committee to oversee how the funds are going to be spent.

Since the committee stated their concerns during call to the public, the board could not respond. Charles Lucero, board president, suggested setting up a meeting with the Palo Christi committee to answer any questions it may have.

“I think the board would direct our superintendent to set up a meeting with this group to answer some of the questions posed in the letter to the board because they are an important group to get support for the bond and school district,” Lucero said.

Donna Pederson also addressed the board and said many downtown family members and community members want their elementary school back.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KUSD board approves to go to voters for a $35 million special bond election
Kingman Unified School District board to decide about special election bond that includes Palo Christi
Miner Editorial | KUSD needs to give up on Palo Christi, look elsewhere for elementary school
KUSD board members get advice from investment, political companies for bond process
Historic school needs many things fixed and replaced, district considers bond

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News