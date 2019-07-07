Grassroots committee not in support of KUSD’s $35 million bond
Committee would support an $18 million bond
KINGMAN – Although the topic of Palo Christi was not scheduled to be on the agenda for Kingman Unified School District’s school board meeting, people from the community revisited the topic during call to the public.
Their main concern is that they are not in agreement with the board’s decision to ask voters for a bond in the amount of $35 million.
The committee wrote a letter stating different suggestions the board should make regarding the bond that includes the refurbishment of Palo Christi and La Senita schools, HVAC upgrades, a key fob system, 10 new buses, and HVAC renovation at three schools from a two-pipe system to a four-pipe system.
The letter stated that the committee was in support of the bond when it was first mentioned that it would be $18 million. Now that it went up to $35 million they are not in support. The committee would support an $18 million bond that would cover the refurbishment of Palo Christi and La Senita.
“Our group cannot support a bond for that amount. We would also encourage the board to consider a bond amount of $21 million, which would cover the immediate costs of Palo Christi and La Senita, and the cost of the fob system and 10 new buses,” the committee stated in the letter to the board.
The $21 million recommended amount would leave out the HVAC upgrades that would go throughout the district and the HVAC renovations to three schools; Manzanita, Kingman Middle and La Senita, which would take them from a two-pipe system to a four-pipe system. The committee also recommended for the board to form a committee to oversee how the funds are going to be spent.
Since the committee stated their concerns during call to the public, the board could not respond. Charles Lucero, board president, suggested setting up a meeting with the Palo Christi committee to answer any questions it may have.
“I think the board would direct our superintendent to set up a meeting with this group to answer some of the questions posed in the letter to the board because they are an important group to get support for the bond and school district,” Lucero said.
Donna Pederson also addressed the board and said many downtown family members and community members want their elementary school back.
