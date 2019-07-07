LICENSES & PERMITS | July 8, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 28:
Bruce Jones: Mohave Valley; demo all structures and return to vacant lot.
McKenzie Electric: Topock; electrical panel upgrade for backup generators.
American Electrical Systems: Kingman; replace electric for well only-400 amp.
Ambient Edge: 8812 E. Wilson Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replacement.
James Jacobs: 4455 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; reroof.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 3:
Sun State Builders: 2400 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $56,692.
Chad Blair: 640 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; $25.
Paul Myers: 866 Selma Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $662.
R Group: 3789 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR: $4,396.
Cantrell Development: 1985 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR: $4,832.
Cantrell Development: 1960 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,813.
Advantage Pool and Spa: 3251 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; pool; $712.
Arizona Signs: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; zero dollars.
