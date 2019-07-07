OFFERS
LICENSES & PERMITS | July 8, 2019

City of Kingman issued eight permits for the week ending July 3, including one for a new commercial building on Airway Avenue. The permit itself is listed $56,692. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 28:

Bruce Jones: Mohave Valley; demo all structures and return to vacant lot.

McKenzie Electric: Topock; electrical panel upgrade for backup generators.

American Electrical Systems: Kingman; replace electric for well only-400 amp.

Ambient Edge: 8812 E. Wilson Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

James Jacobs: 4455 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; reroof.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 3:

Sun State Builders: 2400 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $56,692.

Chad Blair: 640 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; $25.

Paul Myers: 866 Selma Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $662.

R Group: 3789 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR: $4,396.

Cantrell Development: 1985 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR: $4,832.

Cantrell Development: 1960 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,813.

Advantage Pool and Spa: 3251 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; pool; $712.

Arizona Signs: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free-standing sign; zero dollars.

