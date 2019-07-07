Mohave 911 | July 8, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of July 5:

Dangerous drugs

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Michael Richard Allison, 39 of Kingman and Shannon Dean Cloke, 54 of Kingman at approximately 13:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.

In a convenience store parking lot in the 3400 block of N. Stockton Hill Road, Allison and Cloke were parked in a vehicle, and store employees called and requested for them to be removed.

After officers arrived, they observed Allison to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and discovered Cloke had a warrant for a misdemeanor. Officers located heroin, methamphetamine and additional associated drug paraphernalia in Allison’s possession.

Allison was arrested for felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cloke was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant.

Both were booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:10 a.m. June 29 on a red passenger car on Highway 389 and Mohave Avenue in Colorado City for traveling approximately 67 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Upon contact with the driver, Jason Alan Dick, and the passenger, Kristen Fanning, both of Brier, Washington, each had several nervousness indicators. K-9 Brutus was deployed for a narcotics sniff, which yielded a positive indication on the passenger side door.

A vehicle search was completed and yielded approximately 3 grams of heroin, 3 grams of methamphetamine, and 1 gram of liquid methamphetamine. Numerous syringes were located throughout the vehicle along with two meth pipes, a scale, and numerous other drug paraphernalia items.

Both were charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devin Jason Higdon, 23 of Kingman, for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 26, deputies were on patrol in the area of Marshall Drive and Devlin Avenue when they observed a male subject, later identified as Higdon, riding a bicycle in the wrong lane of travel.

Higdon was found to be in possession of approximately 7.8 grams of methamphetamine and two unmarked brown pills. He was arrested for the and transported to the Mohave County jail.