Obituary | Jean M. Richa

Jean M. Richa, a longtime resident of Lake Havasu City and Kingman, broke her worldly bonds on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Jean was born Sept. 11, 1922 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She grew up in the Chicago area with her two sisters; Adele, her younger sister, and Audrey, being the oldest in a dedicated Masonic family and joined the Order of Eastern Star Kelvin Park Chapter.

Jean was an active member holding offices in the Havasu #61 Chapter OES, and Kingman #17 Chapter OES. She was appointed the Grand Representative in Florida and Arizona. As a young teen, Jean loved dancing and won the Illinois Jitterbug Championship Contest at the age of 18.

Jean married Elmer (Rich) Richa on Dec. 5, 1959 and moved to the Clearwater, Florida area and enjoyed boating and visiting Cuba. They had no children, but loved their dogs they adopted through the Western Arizona Humane Society.

Jean is survived by her husband; Elmer, niece; Eldryth Baton, and great-niece; Kim Barton of Hawaii, and nephews; Dennis and Richard Reese of Florida.

Jean was also an avid bowler. She is in the Bowling Hall of Fame and 25-year member of the National Bowling League, taking home winnings on each trip she made to nationals. Her travel mate and caregiver at the end was Pat and Danny King of Kingman. Jean was on four different local teams a week with her man friends, and when she had time she was a great cook.

So when you hear the wind, it is just Jean winning the Heavenly Bowling tournament and having a wonderful time. Jean’s occupation was a secretary; she was very organized and intelligent. She was always honest, caring and loving to everyone. She always enjoyed her job. People who worked with her always admired her and they enjoyed being around her.

Celebration of Life Services will be held for Jean at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Champion Church, 3180 White Cliffs Road in Kingman. (The church is a shared facility with Kingman Seventh Day Adventist Church.) A light luncheon will be served following the celebration. Pastor Mike Hurt will be officiating. The Order of Eastern Star will perform its funeral ceremony. Jean will be greatly missed among her friends from bowling, Eastern Star and her church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western Arizona Humane Society and Mutt Matchers of Kingman.