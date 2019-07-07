OFFERS
Mon, July 08
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Property owners could get more area to build on

Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider changing front-side setbacks within certain residential zoning districts at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The City-initiated request is for a text amendment to Kingman’s zoning ordinance that would change front-side setbacks to 10 feet for the following residential zoning districts: R-1-6, R-1-8, R-1-10, R-1-20 and R-1-40. Front-side setbacks are applicable for corner lots.

According to the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda, “Reducing the current front-side setback requirements to 10 feet will allow property owners more building area on their property, reduce confusion to the public of front-side and side setback requirements, assist a property owner in moving forward with their partially built detached garage and promote some similarity between county zoning setback requirements and City zoning setback requirements since we have developers who construct in both the county and City.”

Prior to the item related to setback requirements, commissioners will hear two rezoning requests. Mike Fetrow is looking to rezone two 5,000-square-foot parcels located adjacent to North Kenneth Road and North Adams Street from commercial service business to residential, multiple family, low density. The rezone would allow two single-family residences to be constructed.

The second comes from Gary and Charlotte Sherwood, who are requesting a rezone of 1 acre of property located at 3958 N. Rainbow Drive. The request is to rezone the property from residential multiple family, low density to rural residential to allow for a manufactured home and garage to be placed on the property.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

