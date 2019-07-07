OFFERS
Mon, July 08
Rant & Raves | July 8, 2019

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (Photo courtesy of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally)

Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Independence 2019: Great article on Independence Day! Thank you, Agata.

Joe Guzzardi on holiday doubleheaders in baseball: Thank you, Joe, for writing about sports and not hate and fear. Way better for a Fourth of July article.

Is Martha McSally in trouble? McSally was not even elected! Her challenger is farther to the right than she is, a wealthy Trump supporter. Do you all think he is concerned about what working class Arizonans need? Mark Kelly has the right stuff.

Bring down drug costs by banning TV advertising: Great idea about banning drug ads. They banned alcohol for years, and cigarettes forever. How is it that these dangerous and misleading ads are still allowed?

Preventing drug companies from advertising: The drug companies have a constitutional right to advertise per the Supreme Court. The information is suppose to help people decide what is the best medication to use. I certainly don’t trust doctors alone. Too much history of overmedicating.

Citizenship question for census: Again our flip-flopper-in-Chief wants to challenge the courts on this issue. IF the census is skewed, our county, city and state can LOSE needed funds. Someone in Washington does not care, about us or the law!

