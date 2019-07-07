Search continues for missing Arizona man in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Search and rescue crews in west-central Wyoming plan to look through the weekend for a 21-year-old man who is believed to be missing in the Snake River.

Teton County crews have been looking for Averin Scott in the Jackson area since Thursday, when he was reported missing.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that searchers in neighboring Lincoln County later joined the effort on their stretch of the river.

Scott was last seen near the edge of the river around midnight Wednesday.

Officials say his shoe was found near the river and his keys and phone were at his house.

Teton County Sheriff's Sgt. Clay Platt says Scott is from northern Arizona but was living and working at an oil change and car wash business for the summer.