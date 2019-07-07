Search continues for missing Arizona man in Wyoming
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Search and rescue crews in west-central Wyoming plan to look through the weekend for a 21-year-old man who is believed to be missing in the Snake River.
Teton County crews have been looking for Averin Scott in the Jackson area since Thursday, when he was reported missing.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that searchers in neighboring Lincoln County later joined the effort on their stretch of the river.
Scott was last seen near the edge of the river around midnight Wednesday.
Officials say his shoe was found near the river and his keys and phone were at his house.
Teton County Sheriff's Sgt. Clay Platt says Scott is from northern Arizona but was living and working at an oil change and car wash business for the summer.
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*