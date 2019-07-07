THANK YOU | To everyone involved with Sanctity of Life
To the 150 participants at the Sanctity of Life Event on June 1 in Metcalfe Park, those who were in the long line to walk in unity around Locomotive Park to support the event, and the 122 people who signed the Declaration of Life (pro-life) document which will be shared with appropriate officials.
To our speakers, Pastor Peter Ernst of Family Bible Church, Pastor Kent Simmons of Canyon Community, Pastor Matt Larson of Journey Church, Pastor Richard Young of Kingman First SBC, Lynn Bergeson RN, and Pastor Michael Birnbaum of Living Word Lutheran Church – thank you for your encouraging, loving messages on the sanctity of life “from the first heartbeat to the last.”
Also, to the wonderful musicians who blessed us with their songs: Sarah Bradley, Aimee Oberg, Pastor Kent Simmons and Pastor Richard Young.
We are thankful to see that supporters of the “Sanctity of life actively supporting the life of the unborn from the first heartbeat and protecting, defending, caring for, and loving the vulnerable to the last heartbeat. Living and loving like Christ” are carrying on the message.
Women of the Word (WOW), Living Word Lutheran Church
Advice & Aid Pregnancy Center (AAPC)
Kingman Evangelical Ministerial Association (KEMA)
Donna Pederson
Kingman
