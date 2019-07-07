OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 08
Weather  71.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

You need to know if the IRS will treat your hobby as business

You run a business when you intend to make the activity profitable and when you keep books and records of all operations related to the activity. (Adobe Images)

You run a business when you intend to make the activity profitable and when you keep books and records of all operations related to the activity. (Adobe Images)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 7, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman is full of talent and initiatives that start as hobbies in the privacy of homes, grow through the social media and change into small businesses. But how do you distinguish between a business and a hobby?

Many people enjoy hobbies that are also a source of income. From painting and pottery to scrapbooking and soap making, these activities can be sources of both fun and finances. Taxpayers who make money from a hobby must report that income on their tax return.

If someone has a business, they operate the business to make a profit. In contrast, people engage in a hobby for sport or recreation, not to make a profit.

Taxpayers should consider nine factors when determining whether their activity is a business or a hobby.

You run a business when you intend to make the activity profitable and when you keep books and records of all operations related to the activity. It is a business if you depend on income from the activity for your livelihood and when you change your methods of operation in an attempt to improve profitability.

IRS Small Business Self-Employed Tax Center by IRSvideos

The amount of personal pleasure you derive from the activity, your expertise and your overall financial status will also play a role when making the “is it a hobby or business determination.”

If a taxpayer receives income for an activity that they don’t carry out to make a profit, the expenses they pay for the activity are miscellaneous itemized deductions and can no longer be deducted. The taxpayer must still report the income they receive on Schedule 1, Form 1040, line 21.

For more information, visit www.irs.gov.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona law change offers deductions for donations
What households need to know about the tax bill's impact
Incentive should accelerate sales
IRS offers donation tips
Flat tax idea gets OK in Arizona House

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
10
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News