2 men plead not guilty in minor sexual exploitation cases

Jason Duran Cooper and Brian Scott Reaves (MCSO photo)

Jason Duran Cooper and Brian Scott Reaves (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two Kingman-area men arrested in undercover sting operations for allegedly luring minors for sexual exploitation appeared in the court of Judge Billy Sipe Monday morning.

Brian Scott Reaves, 51 of Golden Valley, and 34-year-old Jason Duran Cooper of Kingman were arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in June.

Reaves is facing four felony counts, all of which are the same. He is accused of luring a minor under 15 for sexual exploitation, a Class 3 felony. According to court documents, Reaves is reported to have engaged in such activity on or about May 28, 2019, on or about June 2, 2019, on or about June 4, 2019 and on or about June 5, 2019.

The state alleges that Reaves “offered or solicited sexual conduct with another person, knowing or having reason to know that the other person is a minor under 15 years of age.”

Reaves is not in custody, as he has posted a $100,000 bond. He has entered a not-guilty plea and will be in court again at 9 a.m. July 29.

Cooper is charged with two felony counts. The first is luring a minor under the age of 18 for sexual exploitation, a Class 3 felony.

The state charges that on or about June 2, 2019 Cooper “solicited sexual intercourse with victim, knowing or having reason to believe subject was a minor.”

Cooper also faces a count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.

The state aims to prove that Cooper on or about June 3, 2019 “knowingly attempted to engage in sexual intercourse or oral sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.”

Cooper remains in custody and has entered a not-guilty plea. His next court appearance will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 9.

