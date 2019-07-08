City launches new service request tool
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has made it easier to ask for service by way of a new online tool that also allows users to submit photos related to their requests.
The new program utilizes a ticket system with unique online user accounts, which allows users to submit requests for a wide range of services. Those include requests related to abandoned vehicles, animal services, graffiti, public nuisances and much more. Requests are then sent out to overseeing departments.
“The project furthers the City’s goal of creating a modern, centralized one-stop reporting system to increase customer service,” the City wrote in a press release.
The City does note that the tool is not for reporting crimes, incidents or medical emergencies in progress. Those calls should be directed to 911.
To make an account and submit a request, go to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/service-request. Using the tool is as easy as selecting the topic of the request from a dropdown menu. Photos can also be included.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana found, 4 arrested
- Mohave 911
- Fresh Start: Bakery 66 just reopened in a new location
- Deadly crash shuts down US-95 near Searchlight, van carrying illegal fireworks
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Indivisible Kingman is reactivated and full of energy to be catalyst for local progressive revolution
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
10
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*