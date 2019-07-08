City launches new service request tool

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has made it easier to ask for service by way of a new online tool that also allows users to submit photos related to their requests.

The new program utilizes a ticket system with unique online user accounts, which allows users to submit requests for a wide range of services. Those include requests related to abandoned vehicles, animal services, graffiti, public nuisances and much more. Requests are then sent out to overseeing departments.

“The project furthers the City’s goal of creating a modern, centralized one-stop reporting system to increase customer service,” the City wrote in a press release.

The City does note that the tool is not for reporting crimes, incidents or medical emergencies in progress. Those calls should be directed to 911.

To make an account and submit a request, go to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/service-request. Using the tool is as easy as selecting the topic of the request from a dropdown menu. Photos can also be included.

Information provided by the City of Kingman